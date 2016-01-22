FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia to exempt livestock businesses from VAT, including cattle imports
January 22, 2016

Indonesia to exempt livestock businesses from VAT, including cattle imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia will waive value added tax on all livestock related businesses, also removing the tax applied on cattle imports this year, a finance ministry official said on Friday.

“To synergize food policy, especially strategic goods in the food sector, we will exempt livestock from VAT,” said Astera Primanto Bhakti, a member of the special staff of the finance minister.

The VAT imposition on livestock businesses at the start of 2016 caught many by surprise. The move may create inflationary pressure, Indonesia’s central bank said on Friday. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

