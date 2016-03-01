FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia may set up autonomous tax office in 2018
March 1, 2016 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia may set up autonomous tax office in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia is considering separating the tax office from the Finance Ministry in 2018, an official at the planning ministry said on Tuesday.

With such a change, the office will be more flexible on matters such as recruitment and payroll management, Sidqy Suyitno, director of state budget and monetary analysis, told reporters.

“It will be directly under the president but will still coordinate with the finance ministry,” he said.

Currently, the directorate-general of taxation reports to the finance minister.

When campaigning for election as president in 2014, Joko Widodo proposed creation of an autonomous tax office. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

