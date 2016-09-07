FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Indonesia c.bank gov sees $13.8 bln worth of repatriated assets under tax amnesty
September 7, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Indonesia c.bank gov sees $13.8 bln worth of repatriated assets under tax amnesty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor said on Wednesday he expects 180 trillion rupiah ($13.8 billion) of assets to be repatriated from overseas under a tax amnesty scheme.

The estimate of Bank Indonesia's top official, Agus Martowardojo, was far below the previous finance minister's projection of 1,000 trillion rupiah. Martowardojo did not elaborate on the new figure.

Indonesia launched the amnesty in July, aimed at bringing back billions of dollars stashed abroad to help Southeast Asia's biggest economy narrow its budget deficit and fund an ambitious infrastructure expansion.

The amnesty lasts until March, with participants who join by the end of September paying the lowest rates.

$1 = 13,080.00 rupiah Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; editing by John Stonestreet

