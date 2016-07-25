FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Indonesia's tax chief says $30 mln has been declared under tax amnesty so far
July 25, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Indonesia's tax chief says $30 mln has been declared under tax amnesty so far

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the number of taxpayers paying penalty fees in 2nd paragraph from "three" to "20")

JAKARTA, July 25 (Reuters) - The head of the Indonesian tax authority said on Monday that taxpayers have declared nearly 400 billion rupiah ($30.44 million) of previously concealed assets under the country's new tax amnesty programme.

"In the first week, almost 400 billion rupiah were declared. We have received penalty fees of about 6 billion rupiah from 20 taxpayers," tax office chief Ken Dwijugiasteadi told Reuters.

Indonesia started the amnesty programme on July 18.

Consultants, lawyers and bankers closely involved with the Singaporean banking industry expect roughly $30 billion to leave the city-state to Indonesia under the amnesty.

$1 = 13,140.0000 rupiah Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill

