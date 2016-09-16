FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Joining Indonesia tax amnesty in Singapore won't spur probe - Indonesia finmin
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Joining Indonesia tax amnesty in Singapore won't spur probe - Indonesia finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Singapore has given assurances that Indonesians declaring assets in the city-state as part of Jakarta's tax amnesty will not have their participation itself considered a suspicious act, Indonesia's finance minister said.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Friday she got the assurance from Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who she called after Reuters reported on Thursday that private banks in Singapore are sharing with a local police unit dealing with financial crime the names of clients joining the amnesty.

"Under tax amnesty rules, an Indonesian who owns an account in Singapore and wants to join the amnesty should not be considered as suspicious. There is a law here for that, it is not an illegal act," Indrawati told reporters.

"There is no reason to be afraid. Joining the tax amnesty is a good action, it is legal and protected by law," she added. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.