Indonesia to crack down on tax evasion -finance ministry

JAKARTA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia will put selective bans on travel by some individuals as the country cracks down on tax evasion, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“The temporary travel ban will be applied selectively to those who have outstanding taxes of 100 million rupiah or more and whose intention to pay their taxes is in doubt,” the ministry said in a statement, stipulating a figure equivalent to$7,902.

The ban will apply for up to six months and can be extended for another six months.

Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to step up efforts to share tax-related information to tighten loopholes on tax evasion in each other’s countries. ($1=12,655.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)