CORRECTED-Anti-monopoly agency fines Indonesian telecom firms for text message "cartel"
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
March 3, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Anti-monopoly agency fines Indonesian telecom firms for text message "cartel"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say anti-monopoly agency, not regulator)

JAKARTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Five Indonesian telecommunication firms have been fined a total of 77 billion rupiah ($5.8 million) for setting the rate charged for text messages far above costs, the head of the country’s anti-monopoly agency said on Thursday.

In 2008, the Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) found PT XL Axiata Tbk, PT Telkomsel, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk and Mobile-8 Telecom guilty.

The Indonesian Supreme Court upheld KPPU’s verdict on Monday, KPPU Head Syarkawi Rauf told reporters on Thursday. ($1 = 13,262.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

