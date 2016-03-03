CORRECTED-Anti-monopoly agency fines Indonesian telecom firms for text message "cartel"

(Corrects headline to say anti-monopoly agency, not regulator)

JAKARTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Five Indonesian telecommunication firms have been fined a total of 77 billion rupiah ($5.8 million) for setting the rate charged for text messages far above costs, the head of the country’s anti-monopoly agency said on Thursday.

In 2008, the Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) found PT XL Axiata Tbk, PT Telkomsel, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk and Mobile-8 Telecom guilty.

The Indonesian Supreme Court upheld KPPU’s verdict on Monday, KPPU Head Syarkawi Rauf told reporters on Thursday. ($1 = 13,262.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)