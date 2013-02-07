FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Telkom eyes merging tower unit with rival
February 7, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Telkom eyes merging tower unit with rival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia , the country’s biggest telecom firm, is considering merging its tower unit with a listed telecom firm as part of a plan to expand its tower business, an official said on Thursday.

Telkom is considering four listed telecom tower firms, including Tower Bersama and Sarana Menara, for the merger with its unit PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel), but official discussions have not yet started, said Indra Utoyo, a Telkom director.

“The plan is to unlock the value of Mitratel, which could be via merger with listed telecom firms or an IPO,” Utoyo told Reuters.

Telkom has hired Barclays Capital for the plan, Utoyo said.

Mitratel manages around 3,000 towers and is in the process of acquiring around 14,000 towers from its sister company PT Telkomsel. (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

