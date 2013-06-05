Indonesian billionaire buying majority stake in Telkom's pay-TV unit-sources

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - CT Corp, one of Indonesia’s emerging conglomerates and headed by Chairul Tanjung, has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Indonesia’s second-biggest pay-TV operator, Telkomvision, teaming up with PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Telkom, Indonesia’s biggest telecom firm, said in a statement that it has agreed to sell a stake in Telkomvision, but did not elaborate on the details.