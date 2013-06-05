FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian billionaire buying majority stake in Telkom's pay-TV unit-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
June 5, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesian billionaire buying majority stake in Telkom's pay-TV unit-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - CT Corp, one of Indonesia’s emerging conglomerates and headed by Chairul Tanjung, has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Indonesia’s second-biggest pay-TV operator, Telkomvision, teaming up with PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Telkom, Indonesia’s biggest telecom firm, said in a statement that it has agreed to sell a stake in Telkomvision, but did not elaborate on the details.

Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.