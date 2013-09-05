Indonesia's Telkom to sell stakes in property, tower units by 2014

* Plans to sell property, tower unit stakes next year

* Forecasts 2013 net profit at 14 trillion rupiah, up from 12.85 trillion rupiah

* Sees revenue at 85 trillion rupiah vs 77.14 trillion in 2012

By Janeman Latul and Fathiya Dahrul

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - State-owned PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) plans to sell stakes in its property and telecom tower units by 2014 to boost revenues amid fierce competition from mobile operators in a maturing market, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Indonesia’s biggest telecoms firm by market value is considering separate initial public offerings for both units, or it could sell stakes directly to investors, CEO Arief Yahya told Reuters.

Yahya said the property unit is expected to generate $109 million in revenue this year, but declined to give further details on its performance.

He also declined to say how much Telkom would gain by selling both units, or which companies he thought would be interested in the tower unit, PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel), which owns the most telecom towers in Indonesia and which some bankers reckon is worth $1.5 billion.

Mitratel’s rivals include PT Sarana Menara and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure.

Telkom has been struggling to revive profit margins and find other sources of revenue as it fights a price war with 10 other mobile operators, all vying for customers in a market analysts say has reached 110 percent saturation.

The company last had double-digit revenue growth - of 16 percent - in 2007. Last year, revenue growth was 8 percent, double that of the previous year, as the company cut costs.

Telkom expects revenue to rise by 10 percent this year to 85 trillion rupiah ($7.68 billion), Yahya said, largely due to the sale of its pay-TV unit. He also forecast a 9 percent increase in net profit to 14 trillion rupiah this year.

In June, an Indonesian billionaire agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Telkom’s pay-TV unit in a deal sources said was likely to be worth less than $100 million.

Telkom’s divestment plans have run into problems in the past. The company pulled out of a $1 billion merger deal in 2011 between one of its telecom units, TelkomFlexi, and PT Bakrie Telecom due to opposition from the workers union and parliament.