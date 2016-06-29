FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Telkom raises 3.3 trln rupiah in share sale - IFR
June 29, 2016

Indonesia's Telkom raises 3.3 trln rupiah in share sale - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest telecommunications firm, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) , has raised 3.3 trillion rupiah ($251 million) in a sale of treasury shares, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a person close to the transaction.

Telkom increased the number of shares sold from treasury stocks to 864 million from the initially planned 425 million, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Shares were sold at a fixed price of 3,820 rupiah apiece.

Telkom shares were traded at 3,880 rupiah in Jakarta’s market at 0325 GMT.

The company wasn’t immediately available for comment. ($1 = 13,160 rupiah) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

