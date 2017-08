JAKARTA, March 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia's largest telecommunication firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) posted a 25 percent increase in net profit for 2016 to 19.35 trillion rupiah ($1.45 billion), according to a company filing on Monday.

Telkom's net profit rose from 15.59 trillion rupiah a year earlier. ($1 = 13,363 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry)