Indonesia's Telkom says cancels plan to buy cable operator Pacnet
June 20, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Telkom says cancels plan to buy cable operator Pacnet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 20 (Reuters) - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia , the nation’s biggest telecom firm, has cancelled a $1 billion plan to buy Asia’s leading undersea cable operator Pacnet Ltd, CEO Arif Yahya said on Wednesday.

“We cancel our plan to buy Pacnet because it doesn’t bring added value to the company,” he told reporters.

Reuters reported that Telkom had submitted its bid to acquire Pacnet last month. Pacnet, owned by groups including Ashmore Investment Management and Clearwater Capital Partners, put itself for sale last year after its IPO plan was hit by choppy markets. It has appointed Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

