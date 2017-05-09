FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's PTTEP suspends Indonesia investment over oil spill case
#Energy
May 9, 2017 / 5:05 AM / 3 months ago

Thailand's PTTEP suspends Indonesia investment over oil spill case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production said on Tuesday it was suspending investment in Indonesia after the Indonesian government filed a $2 billion lawsuit against it for alleged damage from an oil spill eight years ago.

"Due to the current lawsuit, PTTEP has decided to suspend its investment decision in potential projects until further conclusion of the lawsuit," a company statement said.

PTTEP said Indonesia was one of its strategic priorities for investment. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Tom Hogue)

