Indonesia's Timah stops tin spot sales on weak market

JAKARTA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indonesian tin producer PT Timah has stopped selling tin on the spot market because of low market prices for the metal, a company executive said on Tuesday.

“For now we are not selling on the spot market and are only fulfilling long-term commitments because prices at the moment are not high enough to support our activities yet,” Timah corporate secretary Agung Nugroho told Reuters.

Indonesia is the world’s biggest tin exporter. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)