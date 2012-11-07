Malaysia's MSC to halt Koba Tin operations as contract expiry nears

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia Smelting Corporation will suspend mining and smelting operations at its majority-owned Indonesian tin unit to stem losses from lower prices and slowing Chinese demand ahead of the expiry of a work contract, the company said.

MSC’s decision to halt operations at PT Koba Tin precedes the expiry next March 31 of its mining contract, or contract of work (CoW) for the unit, which is 75 percent owned by MSC and 25 percent by Indonesia’s largest tin miner, PT Timah.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter of refined tin, announced a series of new mining rules this year, including a limit on foreign ownership in mines to no more than 49 percent after 10 years of production.

The rules are not affected by a review of parts of the country’s mining regulations announced this week.

“Due to continuing losses at PT Koba Tin and having evaluated the available options, PT Koba Tin has decided to suspend its entire mining and smelting operations to minimize further losses pending the renewal of CoW,” MSC said in its third quarter results release on Tuesday.

The company reported losses of 41,465 ringgit ($13,500) for the 9 months that ended in September, compared to a profit of 106,389 ringgit for the corresponding period a year earlier.

“The operating environment continues to be difficult and challenging due to weaker demand and low prices for commodities arising from the prevailing global economic uncertainties including sovereign debt concerns, economic recession in Europe and slower growth in China,” it said.

Tin traded at $20,738 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday. The price of the metal, mainly used in solders for electronics, has gained about 8 percent this year but is well off a record above $33,000 a tonne set in April last year.

Unlisted Koba Tin was the 11th biggest producer of refined tin in 2010, at 6,644 tonnes.

The government has asked PT Timah to take over the operations of PT Koba Tin when its contract expires in 2013, an official at the state-owned firm said in August.

A spokesman at PT Timah said he had heard that PT Koba Tin has to pay a fee to the government to continue mining activities until the end of March and had decided against this. He added that there was no update on the contract issue. ($1=3.0615 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Melanie Burton and Michael Taylor; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)