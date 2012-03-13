Payment dispute halts Indonesia's Koba Tin shipment

PANGKAL PINANG, Indonesia, March 13 (Reuters) - Hundreds of protestors are blocking a 280-tonne shipment of tin ingot belonging to Indonesian producer Koba Tin from leaving port, an official said on Tuesday, due to a dispute over payments to contractors.

The shipment is unable to leave Koba Tin’s site at Kota Koba in Indonesia’s main tin producing region of Bangka island, Rusman, an official at a contractors and services association told Reuters.

“We’re asking Koba Tin to give clarification related to the late payment,” Rusman said. “If they can’t give clarification, we will ask Koba to suspend the export of the 280 tonnes of tin as collateral.”

Unlisted Koba Tin, a joint venture between Malaysia Smelting Corporation and Indonesia’s PT Timah, was unable to give immediate comment.

The firm’s tin operations, which includes the exploration, mining, processing, and smelting of tin, covers an area of 41,680 hectares in the southeastern part of Bangka.