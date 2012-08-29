FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's PT Timah re-starts spot sales as global tin prices gain
August 29, 2012

Indonesia's PT Timah re-starts spot sales as global tin prices gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian tin producer PT Timah has re-started spot sales after a three-week stoppage, a company executive said on Wednesday, as benchmark prices for the base metal gained.

Earlier this month, PT Timah - the biggest tin miner in the world’s biggest refined tin exporting country - stopped shipping metal on the spot market because of low prices.

London tin prices have regained some ground after hitting a one-year low of $17,125 a tonne last month. By 0623 GMT, prices traded at about $20,280 a tonne. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

