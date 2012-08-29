FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Indonesia's PT Timah re-starts spot sales as global tin prices rise
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 29, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's PT Timah re-starts spot sales as global tin prices rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, comments)

JAKARTA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian tin producer PT Timah has re-started spot sales after a three-week stoppage, a company executive said on Wednesday, as benchmark prices for the base metal rose.

Earlier this month, PT Timah -- the largest tin miner in the world’s biggest refined tin exporting country -- stopped shipping metal on the spot market because of low prices.

“Confirmed,” Timah’s corporate secretary, Agung Nugroho, told Reuters by text message. “We resume to sell on spot basis.”

Spot shipments make up 30 to 40 percent of the production of PT Timah. Total shipments are expected to rise as much as 18 percent to 40,000-45,000 tonnes of refined tin this year.

London tin prices have regained some ground after hitting a one-year low of $17,125 a tonne last month as the global economic slowdown stoked demand worries. By 0623 GMT, prices traded at about $20,280 a tonne.

Last week, tin executives in Indonesia’s main tin producing region of Bangka-Belitung said all but one or two of the 28 licensed smelters had stopped operating because of weak global prices.

Indonesian producers of tin, mainly used in soldering for electronics, have a reputation for halting supplies.

The Indonesian Tin Association last year initiated an export stoppage in an effort to boost prices, although some members started shipping again, leading to disputes within the group and market scepticism over its credibility.

The tin association’s president Hidayat Arsani says tin prices need to reach $23,000 to cover production costs.

Tin exports from Southeast Asia’s largest economy rose almost 4 percent to 96,019.76 tonnes last year, and currently stand at about 55,613.52 tonnes for this year. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.