Indonesia tin exports to return to normal in 1-2 months -govt official

By Michael Taylor

JAKARTA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - New trading and purity rules hitting tin shipments from Indonesia should be ironed out within two months, a trade ministry official said on Monday, adding the government will not soften policies aimed at adding value to its tin industry.

Indonesia’s top exporter, state-backed PT Timah, and 18 other exporters halted shipments last week, blaming new trading rules that Jakarta hopes will help the Southeast Asian nation set a benchmark price for the metal.

“One or two months there will be some problems,” Bachrul Chairi, director general of foreign trade at the trade ministry, told Reuters on Monday when asked how long the export issues would remain. “The biggest exporters of tin see this as a problem that they can solve quickly.”

Refined tin shipments from Indonesia fell to an 11-month low in July, even before the new trading rules, and main importer China has started to look elsewhere for supplies of the metal, used as a solder in its electronics industry.

Under the new rule that took effect on Aug. 30 in the world’s top exporter, 47 registered tin ingot exporters must trade on a domestic exchange before shipping material.

Timah said last week that it had been forced to declare force majeure because its customers had not registered with the exchange.

Chairi said state-run PT Timah was making temporary contract adjustments but had said it would overcome the problems in “no time”.

When asked how long the force majeure would be in place, Timah’s corporate secretary Agung Nugroho told Reuters in a text message that it would depend on whether there was only one tin exchange in Indonesia and if more sellers and buyers join.

The Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) launched the country’s first physical tin contract last year and Timah is one of five producers who have joined the exchange.

A second group from Indonesia’s main tin-producing Bangka-Belitung region have refused to register with the ICDX exchange. The group of 18 smelters, who want to trade on the Jakarta Futures Exchanges (JFX), have halted exports for three months or until the regulator approves a rival contract.

The Bangka-Belitung group, known as Serumpuntin, are ready to take the regulator to court if it does not approve the JFX for tin trading, said Director Tjahyono on Monday.

The trade ministry’s Chairi said the domestic exchanges should merge their tin contracts.

Benchmark tin prices, currently at about $22,950 a tonne, are likely to rise to more than $25,000 a tonne this year because of the supply disruption surrounding the domestic trading rule, Timah CEO Sukrisno told reporters earlier on Monday.

Indonesia’s producers are already grappling with a ban on the export of tin ingots less than 99.9 percent pure that was introduced in July with the aim of boosting the value of exports.

At the same time, Southeast Asia’s largest economy has been hit with a fall in its rupiah currency to a more than four-year low on concerns over the country’s economic performance and on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon begin closing the tap on cheap money that has flowed into emerging markets.

“There are some (economic) considerations,” Chairi said. “But the government sees that there is still opportunity to lift up the price that is more beneficial to Indonesia.”

Timah accounts for about 30 percent of Indonesia’s total refined tin exports, which rose almost 3 percent in 2012 to 98,817 tonnes. (Additional reporting by Yayat Supriatna and Fathiya Dahrul; reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Richard Pullin)