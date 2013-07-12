Bruised by purity rule, Indonesia tin exporters face trading overhaul

* Tin sellers operating outside Indonesia exchange will be prosecuted -CEO

* Small tin smelter says weighing up legal challenge

* Traders, industry analyst doubt new trading rules workable

By Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s plans to force tin producers to trade through a domestic exchange could be a new source of disruption for shipments by the world’s top exporter, coming just as firms are trying to meet new tin purity rules, industry sources said.

The Southeast Asian nation has been trying to boost its profile in commodities markets in the hope of setting its own price benchmarks, but so far has faced an uphill task to attract enough liquidity to challenge benchmarks on overseas exchanges.

Under the new rules, all 51 registered tin exporters must trade on a domestic exchange after August 29.

The trading plan is in addition to new rules brought in this month to raise minimum purity levels for tin exports to 99.9 percent, which are already expected to slash exports over the next few months, potentially lifting tin prices.

The Indonesia Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) launched the country’s only physical tin contract last year, although it has struggled to challenge the dominant London Metal Exchange (LME) contract.

“The new trading rules will promote sustainable tin mining, (and) will be good for producers and Indonesia,” said Megain Widjaja, ICDX’s chief executive, assuring there could be a transparent market with a fair price for producers and buyers.

But he said sellers faced court action if they didn’t comply with the rule to trade through an Indonesian exchange.

Only two tin producers were currently ICDX members, state-backed PT Timah and PT Refined Bangka Tin, though sellers who were not members could sign agreements with members to trade, said Widjaja.

The ICDX has warehouse space for 10,000 tonnes and its four registered buyers for its tin contract are Toyota Tsusho , Daewoo, Noble Resources and Gold Matrix Resources, he said.

After trading 116 lots in 2012, business on the ICDX’s INATIN contract has dried up this year with no trade. In comparison, the LME’s tin contract, which dates from 1877, has traded more than 60,000 lots so far this year.

The ICDX’s contract was expected to trade at a premium of about $300-$400 a tonne over the LME contract, due to its minimum purity requirement of 99.9 percent for the ingots traded.

But the Indonesian contract was last quoted at $22,600, more than $3,000 above the LME price of $19,543, which is down around 15 percent this year.

TRADE DRIES UP

Indonesia has previously pushed through new trade rules that have disrupted exports of minerals such as nickel and bauxite.

The introduction of the tin trade rules has already been delayed by two months, while the government has relaxed a rule for the amount of lead in tin exports to 0.03 percent from 0.01 percent previously to help exporters meet the purity rules.

A trade ministry regulation dropped five other purity requirements but left the iron content at 0.005 percent.

One Singapore-based trader said the new rule to trade on a domestic exchange would be costly and ineffective, with firms already able to hedge using the LME.

“It does not serve trading purposes,” said the trader. “It will just fall apart.”

Some tin firms are also threatening a legal fight.

“The government is forcing us to trade our tin in a local physical market, even though we don’t know how to trade it there,” said Modestus Buntar Gunawan, operational director at PT DS Jaya Abadi, a small tin smelter in Indonesia’s main tin-producing region of Bangka-Belitung.

“This regulation breaches anti-monopoly laws and we may bring it to the courts,” he added.

Indonesian tin shipments jumped 20 percent in June to 11,111.38 tonnes, the highest since December 2011, as sellers looked to avoid the July 1 purity rule deadline.

Indonesia’s exports of tin, mainly used in electronics, rose almost 3 percent to 98,817.13 tonnes in 2012.

Johan Murod, the chief executive of miner Babel Tin Group, said the new rules were paralysing the industry and forecast Indonesia’s exports could fall 40 percent from normal levels in both July and August.

Peter Kettle of ITRI, an industry-backed body, said he was unsure whether the Indonesian exchange had the capacity to trade all the tin and was concerned about trading relationships.

“Indonesian producers will have one-to-one relationships and long-term contracts with particular customers, which would be lost if they were just selling to any buyer via the exchange,” said Kettle, Manager, Markets at ITRI.