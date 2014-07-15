RPT-Indonesia central bank puts June trade deficit at around $300 mln

(Repeats story from late on Monday)

JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s trade balance likely slipped back into deficit of around $300 million last month, central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said on Monday.

He also said the current account deficit for this year would be around 3 percent of GDP. A previous central bank estimate predicted it would be less than 3 percent.

The governor told reporters that imports were still increasing, pointing to a wider deficit in oil and gas by the former OPEC member.

In May, Indonesia posted a small surplus of $70 million.