REFILE-Indonesia train crashes into fuel truck, killing 10 in ball of fire
#Corrections News
December 9, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Indonesia train crashes into fuel truck, killing 10 in ball of fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles with new headline)

JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A crowded commuter train crashed into a fuel tanker on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital on Monday, killing at least 10 people in a huge explosion and injuring scores.

Investigations were under way after the accident shortly before lunch at a crossing in the suburb of Bintaro, southwest of Jakarta, police said. The truck was destroyed in the blaze.

“One of the railway crossing gates malfunctioned. A railway officer had tried to stop the truck,” said Dedi Arnadi, head of police for the area, told reporters.

It was one of Indonesia’s worst train accidents since 1987 when 156 people were killed when two trains collided, close to the scene of Monday’s accident. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Christania Astri, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
