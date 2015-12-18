FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian president says to summon transport minister over ride-hailing furore
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 18, 2015 / 4:15 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian president says to summon transport minister over ride-hailing furore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president said on Friday he will “immediately” summon the transport minister after domestic media reported that the ministry has banned online ride-hailing services like Go-Jek.

“Don’t let the people be burdened because of regulations. (The regulations) need to be managed,” Joko Widodo said on his official Twitter account (@jokowi).

The transport ministry is cracking down on personal vehicles that are used as public transport without licences and without complying with regulations, Kompas.com reported, citing a senior ministry official.

The crackdown has brought a strong public backlash in a country where transport options are limited. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.