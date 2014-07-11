FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Tunas Baru Lampung to invest $103 mln to build sugar mill
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 11, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Tunas Baru Lampung to invest $103 mln to build sugar mill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian agricultural firm PT Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk will invest $103 million to build a sugar mill.

The company said its unit, PT Adikarya Gemilang, had appointed Sharkara International, an affiliate of Thailand’s Sutech Engineering Co Ltd, as the main contractor for the mill.

The contract with Sharkara is worth $35 million, Tunas Baru said in a filing to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Friday. It will also spend another $68 million on other contractors.

Tunas Baru’s products include sugar, palm cooking oil and coconut cooking oil. (Reporting By Fathiyah Dahrul, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.