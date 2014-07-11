Indonesia's Tunas Baru Lampung to invest $103 mln to build sugar mill

JAKARTA, July 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian agricultural firm PT Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk will invest $103 million to build a sugar mill.

The company said its unit, PT Adikarya Gemilang, had appointed Sharkara International, an affiliate of Thailand’s Sutech Engineering Co Ltd, as the main contractor for the mill.

The contract with Sharkara is worth $35 million, Tunas Baru said in a filing to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Friday. It will also spend another $68 million on other contractors.

Tunas Baru’s products include sugar, palm cooking oil and coconut cooking oil. (Reporting By Fathiyah Dahrul, Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)