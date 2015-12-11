FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Indonesia's Salim Group obtains $1 bln financing from Northstar, TPG-sources
December 11, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Indonesia's Salim Group obtains $1 bln financing from Northstar, TPG-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects name of company in first paragraph to Northstar Group and removes incorrect Reuters Instrument Code)

SINGAPORE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Salim Group, headed by the country’s third-richest man Anthoni Salim, is raising $1 billion from a group of private equity firms including Northstar Group and TPG, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Gateway Management, a Singapore fund backed by former Standard Chartered bankers, also took part in the fundraising, the sources added.

The Indonesian group is raising funds, using its unlisted companies as collateral and will utilised the proceeds to repay debt, the sources said, declining to be named as the matter remained confidential.

Northstar and TPG declined to comment. Salim Group executives were not immediately available for a comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
