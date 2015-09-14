FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uber says none of its drivers arrested by Jakarta police
September 14, 2015

Uber says none of its drivers arrested by Jakarta police

JAKARTA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Car-hailing service, Uber Technologies Inc, said none of its drivers have been arrested by Jakarta authorities, disputing comments made by police earlier on Monday.

“I want to confirm that no driver partners with Uber have been arrested in the past or today,” said Karun Arya, a company spokesman. “You have been given incorrect information by the Jakarta police.”

Earlier, a police spokesman said authorities had arrested 30 drivers working for Uber as the company was operating illegally.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Miral Fahmy

