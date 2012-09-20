U.S. to sell Indonesia 8 Apache helicopters

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday announced plans to sell Indonesia eight AH-64/D Apache helicopters to strengthen security ties with the key Southeast Asian nation.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced that Congress had been notified of the intent to sell the aircraft to Indonesia during a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa in Washington.

“This agreement will strengthen our comprehensive partnership and help enhance security across the region,” Clinton said.