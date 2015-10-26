FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Indonesia's president to cut short U.S. trip due to haze crisis - palace official
October 26, 2015 / 4:11 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Indonesia's president to cut short U.S. trip due to haze crisis - palace official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of official’s name in third paragraph)

JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo will return earlier than planned from an official trip to the United States due to a haze crisis at home, a palace official said on Monday.

Indonesia and the region have been suffering for weeks from haze caused by smouldering forest fires in Sumatra and Borneo that authorities have struggled to contain.

“The president will return a day earlier and will not to going to the west coast of the U.S.,” Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung told Reuters by phone.

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
