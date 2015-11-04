FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia closes Bali airport due to volcanic eruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia closed Bali airport, one of the country’s busiest international terminals, until Thursday due to volcanic eruptions on Mount Rinjani on a nearby island, meteorological agency said on Wednesday.

Ngurah Rai airport in Bali and Selaparang airport in West Nusa Tenggara will be closed until Thursday and the situation will be re-evaluated before reopening, Indonesia’s meteorological agency said in a statement.

“Tremors due to volcanic activities are continously recorded and potential of more eruption is still high,” it said. Mount Rinjani has been spewing ashes since last weekend.

Tens of thousands of travellers in Bali were stranded in July when the resort island’s airport was closed due to volcanic eruptions on Mount Raung in East Java.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Michael Perry

