Indonesia's Bali airport reopens after volcanic eruption
July 11, 2015 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Bali airport reopens after volcanic eruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers wait in the international terminal at Ngurah Rai Airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali July 10, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Nyoman Budhiana/Antara Foto

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian authorities reopened the main airport on the popular resort island of Bali on Saturday after its closure on Friday due to a volcanic eruption on nearby Java island, an airport official said.

“We have reopened since 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT). Flights have resumed,” the airport’s general manager Trikora Harjo said.

Mount Raung in East Java has been erupting for nearly a week, forcing several airports in the region to close and causing widespread flight disruption on Friday. All of the airports, including Lombok international airport, have reopened.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
