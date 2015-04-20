FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Sinarmas to invest $600-$700 mln in 2 coal plants-exec
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Sinarmas to invest $600-$700 mln in 2 coal plants-exec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian conglomerate Sinarmas Group has committed $600 million to $700 million to build two coal-fired power plants in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.

Around $500 million of that will come from China Development Bank, Franky Oesman Widjaja, vice-chairman at Sinarmas Group, said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Jakarta.

Widjaja also said the planned acquisition of London-listed Asia Resource Minerals Plc (ARMS) is “an opportunity which is in line with our plan to develop power plants”. A potential bid was announced last week, and Widjaja said on Monday the bid was being processed, without giving details.

A potential bid by Sinarmas and hedge fund Argyle Street Management for ARMS risks scuppering a long-awaited restructuring backed by ARMS co-founder Nathaniel Rothschild.

Sinarmas, founded by billionaire Eka Tjipta Widjaja, has businesses in pulp and paper, plantations, energy, property and financial services. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.