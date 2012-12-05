FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia slaps 20 pct emergency tariff on wheat flour imports
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
December 5, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Indonesia slaps 20 pct emergency tariff on wheat flour imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has imposed a 20 percent emergency tariff on wheat flour imports for 200 days to shield Indonesian mills from a surge of competition from foreign flour, it said in a filing to the World Trade Organization published on Wednesday.

“The very viability of the producers concerned is at stake, and ... unless provisional safeguard measures are urgently taken, irreparable damage will result in terms of capacity shut downs, plant closures and eventual bankruptcy,” Indonesia said in the filing. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.