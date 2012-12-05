Indonesia slaps 20 pct emergency tariff on wheat flour imports

GENEVA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has imposed a 20 percent emergency tariff on wheat flour imports for 200 days to shield Indonesian mills from a surge of competition from foreign flour, it said in a filing to the World Trade Organization published on Wednesday.

“The very viability of the producers concerned is at stake, and ... unless provisional safeguard measures are urgently taken, irreparable damage will result in terms of capacity shut downs, plant closures and eventual bankruptcy,” Indonesia said in the filing. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Keiron Henderson)