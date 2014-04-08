FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2014 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian concrete firm WIKA Beton surges on trading debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Indonesian concrete firm PT Wijaya Karya Beton (WIKA Beton) surged as much as 50 percent in its trading debut on Tuesday, signalling strong investor appetite for infrastructure-related stocks in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

WIKA Beton shares hit as much as 885 rupiah ($0.08) versus its initial public offering price of 590 rupiah. The Jakarta stock exchange was up 0.1 percent.

WIKA Beton, a unit of state-owned PT Wijaya Karya Tbk , makes construction materials such as bridge beams, retaining walls and pipes. ($1 = 11302.50 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Paul Tait)

