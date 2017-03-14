FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
World Bank, China-led AIIB to lend $200 mln to Indonesian financing firm
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 14, 2017 / 4:05 AM / 5 months ago

World Bank, China-led AIIB to lend $200 mln to Indonesian financing firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - The World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will provide a state-owned Indonesian infrastructure financing firm with loans worth $200 million for regional development, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) will receive $100 million from the Washington-based lender under its Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RDIF), the bank said, adding that the Beijing-based AIIB will provide an additional $100 million in co-financing.

The funds will boost access to credit to finance infrastructure projects, such as housing, transportation, health facilities and schools.

"Currently, the financing instruments available in Indonesia for local-level infrastructure investments are limited," said Marcus Lee, senior urban economist at the World Bank.

"The RDIF will address the gap for medium- to long-term infrastructure financing, particularly in urban areas across the country."

This is the third co-financing arrangement in Indonesia between the World Bank and the AIIB. Last month, the World Bank approved a $125 million loan to upgrade more than 140 dams throughout the country.

In July 2016, the World Bank extended financing of $216.5 million to support the National Slum Upgrading Program, which aims to improve infrastructure in Indonesia's slum areas. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Randy Fabi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.