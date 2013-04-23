FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Yudhoyono says hopes for fuel subsidies cuts next month
April 23, 2013

Indonesia's Yudhoyono says hopes for fuel subsidies cuts next month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said the government realises that fuel subsidies are too big and hopes to reduce them next month.

Indonesia’s new acting finance minister, Hatta Rajasa, said on Monday he wants to cut hefty government fuel subsidies and avoid deepening the fiscal deficits in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

“God willing, we will take the necessary steps (to reduce subsidies) ... next month,” Yudhoyono told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in Singapore on Tuesday. He gave no details.

Fuel subsidies gobbled up about 15 percent of the budget last year, a figure expected to grow unless the government tackles the issue. (Reporting by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
