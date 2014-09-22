FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine company offers to buy Australia's Indophil Resources
September 22, 2014

Philippine company offers to buy Australia's Indophil Resources

SYDNEY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indophil Resources NL said on Tuesday Philippine-based conglomerate Alsons Group has offered to fully acquire the Australian company for $0.30 a share in an all-cash deal.

The offer represents a 43 percent premium to Monday’s close.

Indophil owns 37.5 percent of Sagittarius Mines Inc, the operator for the Tampakan project in the southern Philippines province of South Cotabato. Tampakan is believed to be one of the biggest undeveloped copper and gold mines in Southeast Asia.

Mining giant Glencore, which holds 13.1 percent stake in Indophil, intends to approve the acquisition. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Paul Tait)

