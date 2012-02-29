FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Indorama expects 2012 rev up 30 pct
February 29, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 6 years

BRIEF-Thai Indorama expects 2012 rev up 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Indorama Ventures Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue to rise more than 30 percent to $8 billion, due to higher product prices and new output from recent acquisitions, Chief Executive Aloke Lohia told reporters

* Expects first-quarter net profit and revenue to be higher than the fourth quarter

* Expects total output rising to 5.5 million tonnes, excluding those in joint ventures, up from 4.4 million tonnes a year earlier; aims to invest $200 million in 2012 to expand capacity

* Aims to buy more assets valued at about $20-30 million each this year, smaller size than years earlier

* Aims to sell about 3-4 billion baht bond in March

* The company reported a 2011 net profit of 15.6 billion Thai baht ($514 million), up from 10.4 billion a year earlier($1 = 30.3650 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ploy Ten Kate)

