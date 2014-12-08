FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian telco Indosat says to issue debt worth $729 mln
December 8, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian telco Indosat says to issue debt worth $729 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian telecommunication operator PT Indosat Tbk said on Monday it plans to issue debt worth a total of 9 trillion rupiah ($729 million) mainly to refinance existing borrowings and to pay network licensing fees.

Indosat’s debt includes 1.5 trillion rupiah owed to PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, 700 billion to PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk and 250 billion to Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Indosat said it also has to pay network licensing fees to the Indonesian government. ($1 = 12,347.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by David Holmes)

