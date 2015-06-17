FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indosat looking at Link Net stake but hasn't made decision - CEO
June 17, 2015

Indosat looking at Link Net stake but hasn't made decision - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian telecommunication operator PT Indosat Tbk is looking at the possibility of buying a stake in Internet services provider PT Link Net Tbk , but has not decided whether it will take the next step, its chief executive told Reuters.

“We are looking at it,” Indosat CEO Alexander Rusli said in a text message. “But we are still studying whether it is a good investment opportunity for us.”

PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk and PT XL Axiata Tbk were also interested in a stake in Link Net, local media had previously reported.

XL Axiata spokeswoman Turina Farouk declined to comment. MNC was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

