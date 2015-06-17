FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Indosat, MNC interested in Link Net stake
June 17, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Indosat, MNC interested in Link Net stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comment from MNC, background)

JAKARTA, June 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Indosat Tbk and PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNC) are separately looking at the possibility of buying a stake in Internet services provider PT Link Net Tbk, company executives told Reuters on Wednesday.

PT First Media Tbk, the media arm of Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, and a unit of CVC Capital Partners owned a combined 67.3 percent in Link Net as of March, according to Thomson Reuters data.

First Media was seeking to sell more shares in Link Net, which operates fibre optic networks, director Richard Kartawijaya told reporters in May.

“We are looking at it (Link Net stake),” Indosat CEO Alexander Rusli said in a text message. “But we are still studying whether it is a good investment opportunity for us.”

MNC, which has businesses including pay TV, print and radio, is looking at potential acquisitions, Christy Kusuma Atmaja, an investor relations manager at MNC, told Reuters by telephone.

“For broadband, we are looking at Link Net because it is the one that is on sale,” she said.

PT XL Axiata Tbk was also interested in a stake in Link Net, local media had previously reported. The company’s spokeswoman Turina Farouk declined to comment. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
