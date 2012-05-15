FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TV firm Indosiar says no plan to go private
May 15, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

TV firm Indosiar says no plan to go private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian TV broadcaster PT Indosiar Karya Media has no plan to go private even though its rival PT Energi Mahkota Teknologi bought a majority stake in the firm last year, an executive at the company said on Tuesday.

Elang Mahkota, a leading media group controlled by the Sariaatmadja family, bought a controlling stake in Indosiar in 2011 from the Salim group, another wealthy Indonesian family. Sariaatmadja currently owns a 83.78 percent stake in the TV firm.

“We have no plan at all to go private,” Alvin Sariaatmadja, a director at Indosiar as well as in Elang Mahkota, told Reuters.

Capital market players have speculated that Elang Mahkota will offer to buy the rest of Indosiar’s shares, leading to a 228 percent jump in Indosiar’s share price since the end of third quarter 2011.

Shares of Indosiar rose 0.6 percent to 4,400 rupiah on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Erica Billingham)

