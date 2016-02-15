FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Property firm IndoSpace to invest $1 bln in India over 5 years
February 15, 2016 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

Property firm IndoSpace to invest $1 bln in India over 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Property developer IndoSpace, owned by India’s Everstone Capital and U.S.-based Realterm Global, said it will invest $1 billion in India over the next five years to expand its real estate development projects.

IndoSpace, which has so far spent $750 million to develop industrial parks in the country, expects the fresh investment to increase its development pipeline to 50 million square feet from 20 million square feet currently.

The company expects to use the funds to develop industrial parks and facilities for logistics and manufacturing companies, IndoSpace said in a statement. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)

