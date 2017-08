Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indosuez Wealth Management, the global wealth management brand of Credit Agricole group, appointed Paul de Leusse as chief executive.

Leusse, 44, was deputy chief executive and chief financial officer of Credit Agricole CIB.

Before joining Credit Agricole, Leusse worked at consultancy firm Bain & Co as partner. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)