FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's MNC Skyvision to launch IPO by June
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 30, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's MNC Skyvision to launch IPO by June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 30 (Reuters) - PT MNC Skyvision, Indonesia’s largest pay-TV provider, plans to launch an initial public offering by June this year as it aims to tap investor demand for consumer stocks in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, the CEO of its parent company said on Monday.

Hary Tanoesoedibjo, CEO of PT Global Mediacom, said that several strategic investors have shown interest in participating in the IPO, including U.S private equity firm Saban Capital. He declined to give an amount the firm was looking to raise.

Sources told Reuters in March that MNC Skyvision planned to raise $300-$400 million via an IPO in June after scrapping the plan last year.

MNC Skyvision is Indonesia’s market leader in satellite pay-TV with a 78 percent market share from its two brands Indovision and Top TV. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.