Spain's Indra to issue convertible bond

MADRID, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spanish technology company Indra said on Tuesday it was planning to issue a five year convertible bond of up to 250 million euros, to push out its debt maturities and diversify its financing.

Indra said it had hired Citigroup, JPMorgan, Santander and Natixis to sound out demand for the issue, which would pay a coupon of between 1.75 percent and 2.5 percent.

The company said the convertible bond, in which it would have a three year call option, would be subscribed and issued on Oct. 17.