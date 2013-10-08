FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spain's Indra prices 250 mln-euro convertible bond
October 8, 2013 / 3:00 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Spain's Indra prices 250 mln-euro convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Spanish information technology company Indra has sold a 250 million-euro 2018 convertible bond at a conversion price of 14.29 euros, a 30 percent premium over the company’s recent share price, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it was issuing the bond to push out debt maturities and diversify financing.

The bond carries a 1.75 percent coupon, at the lower end of what Indra had aimed for.

Indra’s share price was down 3.4 percent at 10.875 euros in late trade on Tuesday.

The company said the shares underlying the bonds initially represent approximately 10.7 percent of the company’s issued share capital immediately prior to the offering.

Handling the placing were Citigroup, JPMorgan, Santander and Natixis.

The settlement date for the bonds is Oct. 17 and the company has the option to call the bonds under certain conditions after November 2016.

