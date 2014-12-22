FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Sepi says not interested in selling Indra stake
December 22, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Sepi says not interested in selling Indra stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sepi, a holding company for the Spanish state, is not looking to sell its 20 percent stake in technology firm Indra, a spokesman said, after a newspaper reported on Monday that a British investment firm was interesting in purchasing it.

“We are not interesting in selling,” the spokesman said, adding that any divestment would need backing the government.

El Mundo newspaper reported that Hanson Asset Management, a private investment firm set up by the Hanson family, was interested in the stake and had hired an intermediary to lead the talks. No one at Hanson was available for comment.

Sepi bought the Indra stake last year off bailed-out lender Bankia, which had to sell off chunks of companies it owned as a condition of its rescue.

Sepi paid about 337 million euros for the stake in Indra, which works on defence and border security projects. Indra’s shares have fallen since then, and the stake is now worth around 270 million euros. (Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Mark Heinrich)

