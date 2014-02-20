FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Indra teams up with Radixx on airline reservations system
#Market News
February 20, 2014

Spain's Indra teams up with Radixx on airline reservations system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spanish technology company Indra and U.S. business Radixx International have agreed a partnership deal to provide passenger reservation solutions and services for global airlines, Indra said on Thursday.

Radixx provides reservation systems for passenger airlines and will team up with Indra’s development and consultancy operation to offer services to airlines operating anywhere in the world, Indra said in a statement.

The Spanish company did not provide any financial details and a company spokesman was not immediately able to comment.

