Spain's Indra nine-month profit falls 29 pct yr/yr
October 31, 2013 / 4:51 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Indra nine-month profit falls 29 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spanish technology firm Indra posted a 29 percent fall in net profit to 66.6 million euros ($90.5 million) on Thursday, as costs rose.

Group sales were flat at 2.12 billion euros, with bouyant revenues from its international units offsetting an 11 percent decline in Spain, which accounts for 40 percent of the total.

According to a Reuters poll of 10 analysts, net profit was forecast at an average of 74.1 million euros and revenues at 2.14 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7356 euros) (Reporting By Elisabeth O‘Leary, Editing by Sarah White)

